STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD to approach Odisha Congress to support Murmu

Murmu is likely to visit Odisha for her campaign during the first week of July in the midst of the budget session of the Assembly and likely to meet all the MLAs across party lines and seek support.

Published: 28th June 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Droupadi_Murmu-ParliamentHouse

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s assertion that he will work towards getting every vote from Odisha for NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, the BJD has decided to approach the nine Congress MLAs and the lone CPM member of the Odisha Assembly to support her.
The modalities of how to go about this is yet to be decided, though it is clear that any move in this regard will be started only after the return of the Chief Minister from his foreign tour on June 30.

Murmu is likely to visit Odisha for her campaign during the first week of July in the midst of the budget session of the Assembly. She is likely to meet all the MLAs across party lines and seek their support.
Sources said that BJD will do the groundwork before the campaign of the presidential candidate so that the process is completed smoothly. They said, the ruling party is already on the job to exploit the fissures in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) for the presidential polls and the task has been assigned to some leaders. However, BJD leaders declined to comment anything on the election as the Chief Minister is handling it directly.

Meanwhile, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak told this paper that the issue will be discussed in the CLP before the budget session starting from July 2. The party will discuss strategy to keep all the nine votes of the Congress MLAs in favour of the united Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, who filed his nomination papers on Monday.

Referring to the statement of Chief Minister that the BJD party will try to get all votes from Odisha for Murmu, Pattanayak said BJD will do its work. The Congress MLAs, however, will follow the party stand and there is no threat either from the BJD or BJP. Asked about the statement of senior MLA Suresh Kumar Routray supporting the candidature of Murmu, Pattanayak said that the issue is already sorted out and a strong message has been given to the MLAs in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik’ BJD Droupadi Murmu CPM NDA Odisha Assembly presidential candidate
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp