Drug peddlers of Buguda to lose ill-gotten assets worth Rs 3 crore

Published: 28th June 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Special Task Force (STF) on Monday recommended the Competent Authority under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Kolkata for seizure of property worth `3 crore belonging to two drug peddlers of Buguda area in Ganjam district. Arun Kumar Pradhan and Banamali Pradhan have reportedly acquired assets to the tune of `3 crore from illegal narcotics trade.

In a release, the STF said under chapter VA of NDPS Act (section A-Z), there is a provision for seizure and forfeiture of ill-gotten property (illegally acquired property from narcotics business in last six years). On April 29 this year, the STF had seized 106 kg ganja, 517 gram opium and other incriminating materials from the possession of Arun and Banamali.

Accordingly, the STF initiated action to seize the duo’s assets which include five commercial buildings at Buguda, eight landed properties, deposits in 19 accounts of different banks, two vehicles besides gold and silver ornaments weighing 595 gram and 190 gram respectively.

While the buildings have been evaluated, a detailed proposal for confirmation of seizure/forfeiture of the properties earned from ganja/opium business was sent to the office of the Competent Authority under NDPS Act, Kolkata. Last month, the STF had recommended for attachment of the property worth around `5.50 crore of drug peddler Rajanikant Patnaik and his relatives of Khajapalli in Khalikote block.

