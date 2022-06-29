STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kissan Nagar self-immolation case: IIC suspended

The lady police inspector has been placed under suspension on basis of the recommendation made by Cuttack SP (Rural) Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth to DGP for initiating departmental proceedings.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal on Tuesday suspended IIC Sasmita Rana in connection with the recent self-immolation case in front of the Kissan Nagar police station. 

“Sasmita Rana, IIC of Kissan Nagar police station is placed under suspension with immediate effect for her negligence in duty,” read an official order released by Odisha Police State Headquarters. During the period of suspension, Rana will remain under the disciplinary control of IG of Police, Central Range, Cuttack, the order added. 

The lady police inspector has been placed under suspension on basis of the recommendation made by Cuttack SP (Rural) Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth to DGP for initiating necessary departmental proceedings after the death of a 52-year-old man. 

Gunanidhi Bisoi of Sainparua in Ishani Brahmapur gram panchayat, who was allegedly assaulted by his nephew over some property dispute and sustained head injury had filed an FIR at the Kissan Nagar police station. After police ignored his FIR and failed to take any action against the accused person, he poured petrol and set himself on fire and later succumbed to his injuries.

