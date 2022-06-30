STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 years rigorous imprisonment to two for rape of minor in Bhubaneshwar

According to the victim, the accused had clicked her photographs when she was talking with one of her male friends. They blackmailed and threatened the victim.

Published: 30th June 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Fast Track Special Court (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) in Bhubaneswar awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two persons for gang raping a minor girl in the Capital City.

Judge Muralidhar Pradhan awarded the sentence to Binod Chandra Sahoo of Jankia and Pabitra Panda of Patrapada besides imposing a fine of Rs 30,00 and in default they will have to undergo RI for one more year. Sahoo and Panda were also awarded 10 years RI each under Sections 376(2)(i) and 376(2)(n) of the IPC. All the sentences will run concurrently.

One of the accused of the case is still absconding. The victim was 17-year-old when she lodged an FIR with Tamando police in March, 2018. According to the victim, the accused had clicked her photographs when she was talking with one of her male friends. They blackmailed and threatened the victim to show the photographs to her parents. The trio gang raped her from 2015 and until she approached the police. 

TAGS
Fast Track Special Court POSCO Minor Girl Rape
Comments

