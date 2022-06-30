26 faculty vacancies in VIMSAR filled

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Resolving the issue of faculty shortage to a large extent, the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla has recruited 26 Assistant Professors to different departments.

The new appointees include six doctors in Pathology department, three doctors each for Anesthesiology and Community medicine, two doctors each in department of Biochemistry, General Surgery and Obstetrics/ Gynaecology besides one each for the department of Dentistry, General Medicine, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Pharmacology, Physiology, Psychiatry and Pulmonary medicine.

Director of VIMSAR, Lalit Meher said, “While we had 33 vacancies, we have recruited 26 doctors on Tuesday. I believe, currently we have the minimum number of vacancies compared to other government medical colleges in the state.”

Most of the new appointees will join within next 15 days, but the in-service doctors might take some time as they will join only after they are relieved from their current place of duty. The rest of the vacancies will be filled soon, Meher added.

Dr Sanjeeb Mishra of VIMSAR said, “the shortage of faculty was affecting education as well as health service in the institution. The appointments will go a long way in boosting healthcare in the institution.”

Faculty shortage was a long standing problem at the premier health institution with the number of MBBS seats increasing to 200 from the earlier 150. Besides there are around 300 PG seats in the institution.

Reportedly, in view of the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) proposed inspection and growing patient load in the hospital, the VIMSAR authorities filled up the vacant teaching posts of the institution.

10 years imprisonment for dacoity

Nimapara: Additional District Judge Lokanath Sahoo pronounced 10 years imprisonment and imposed ` 2000 fine on Sanjaya Samantray for committing dacoity in 2010. Samantray along with his accomplices broke into the house of gold businessman Purna Chandra Senapati of Sambhubharatipatna village in Balanga on November 27, 2010. Armed with weapons, they threatened the family members and looted 500 gm gold ornaments, 8 kg silver and cash of ` 4 lakh. Basing on the FIR filed by Senapati, police registered a case and arrested Samantaray within a week with four aides and forwarded them to judicial custody. After hearing statements of 19 witnesses, the ADJ ordered 10 years imprisonment for the accused.