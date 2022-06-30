STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
26 faculty vacancies in VIMSAR filled

Veer Surendra Sai Institute of the Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Resolving the issue of faculty shortage to a large extent, the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla has recruited 26 Assistant Professors to different departments.

The new appointees include six doctors in Pathology department, three doctors each for Anesthesiology and Community medicine, two doctors each in department of Biochemistry, General Surgery and Obstetrics/ Gynaecology besides one each for the department of Dentistry, General Medicine, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Pharmacology, Physiology, Psychiatry and Pulmonary medicine.   

Director of VIMSAR, Lalit Meher said, “While we had 33 vacancies, we have recruited 26 doctors on Tuesday. I believe, currently we have the minimum number of vacancies compared to other government medical colleges in the state.”

Most of the new appointees will join within next 15 days, but the in-service doctors might take some time as they will join only after they are relieved from their current place of duty. The rest of the vacancies will be filled soon, Meher added.

Dr Sanjeeb Mishra of VIMSAR said, “the shortage of faculty was affecting education as well as health service in the institution. The appointments will go a long way in boosting healthcare in the institution.”
Faculty shortage was a long standing problem at the premier health institution with the number of  MBBS seats increasing to 200 from the earlier 150. Besides there are around 300 PG seats in the institution.   

Reportedly, in view of the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) proposed inspection and growing patient load in the hospital, the VIMSAR authorities filled up the vacant teaching posts of the institution.

