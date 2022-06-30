STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rain deficit in Odisha

The State received satisfactory rainfall this month despite the absence of any significant weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Published: 30th June 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha experienced 40 per cent less rainfall than its average between June 1 and 29 but the south-west monsoon reduced the deficit significantly in the last 15 days. The State witnessed a whopping 80 per cent deficit between June 1 and 14 but after the monsoon advanced on June 16, the deficit was reduced to 40 per cent.

“From the date when the monsoon advanced towards Odisha this year, the deficit stands at 19 per cent. Plus/minus 19 per cent is considered to be normal rainfall during the monsoon season,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. 

The State received satisfactory rainfall this month despite the absence of any significant weather system over the Bay of Bengal. The monsoon has advanced towards the State only twice in the last 22 years when no low pressure area formed in the month of June. Last time, the monsoon covered the State in the absence of any low pressure system, was in 2012, he added. 

In the last four years, the State witnessed normal rainfall between June 1 and 24 in 2020 and 2021 by recording 197.1 mm and 163.3 mm respectively. Odisha normally receives 173.2 per cent rainfall between June 1 and 24.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in the State in the next four days. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Jajpur districts on Thursday and at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and Cuttack districts on Friday.

Many parts witnessed rainfall on Wednesday as a cyclonic circulation over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood enhanced the monsoon activity. The monsoon current towards the State is expected to strengthen from July 1 onwards which will lead to an increase in the rainfall activity, said Das.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Rainfall deficit Monsoon Weather Bay of Bengal
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp