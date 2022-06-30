Rain deficit in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha experienced 40 per cent less rainfall than its average between June 1 and 29 but the south-west monsoon reduced the deficit significantly in the last 15 days. The State witnessed a whopping 80 per cent deficit between June 1 and 14 but after the monsoon advanced on June 16, the deficit was reduced to 40 per cent.

“From the date when the monsoon advanced towards Odisha this year, the deficit stands at 19 per cent. Plus/minus 19 per cent is considered to be normal rainfall during the monsoon season,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

The State received satisfactory rainfall this month despite the absence of any significant weather system over the Bay of Bengal. The monsoon has advanced towards the State only twice in the last 22 years when no low pressure area formed in the month of June. Last time, the monsoon covered the State in the absence of any low pressure system, was in 2012, he added.

In the last four years, the State witnessed normal rainfall between June 1 and 24 in 2020 and 2021 by recording 197.1 mm and 163.3 mm respectively. Odisha normally receives 173.2 per cent rainfall between June 1 and 24.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in the State in the next four days. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Jajpur districts on Thursday and at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and Cuttack districts on Friday.

Many parts witnessed rainfall on Wednesday as a cyclonic circulation over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood enhanced the monsoon activity. The monsoon current towards the State is expected to strengthen from July 1 onwards which will lead to an increase in the rainfall activity, said Das.