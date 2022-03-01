STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD win rings alarm bells among opposition ahead of urban polls 

As per reports, BJP, Congress and JMM have started conducting meetings to strengthen their organisational hold and select candidates for the civic polls.

Published: 01st March 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Baripada Municipality office (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  The Biju Janata Dal’s sweeping victory in the panchayat elections has served as a wake-up call for opposition political parties in Mayurbhanj district,  particularly when the urban polls are less than a month away. Elections will be held in Rairangpur, Karanjia, Udala NACs and Baripada Municipality on March 24. 

As per reports, BJP, Congress and JMM have started conducting meetings to strengthen their organisational hold and select candidates for the civic polls. While many aspirants from the BJD have reportedly come forward with their candidature for the chairperson post, other parties are yet to zero in on their nominees. However, things may not be as smooth for the BJD in candidate selection due to infighting and intra-party rift which surfaced conspicuously during the rural elections.

The chairperson post for Baripada municipality is unreserved. Political observers predict that BJD may choose new faces for posts of councilor and chairperson as the party’s performance after the last civic polls was not impressive in some wards.  Even then, other parties will have to work hard to form the council body, they added. The last urban elections were held in 2014.

Contacted, Mayurbhanj district Congress committee president Hemanta Das said the party has started coordination meetings with aspirants in the NACs and Baripada Municipality. Tickets will be given to those who are doing good work for the party and coordinating well with ward residents.  

JMM president for Baripada Zone Prabhudan Marandi said, “As counting of panchayat election is underway, most party workers are busy. However, selection of candidates for the urban polls will be done soon.” Baripada municipality comprises 28 wards and has a population of around 1,16,849.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Panchayat elections Odisha urban local body elections BJD
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp