BJD win rings alarm bells among opposition ahead of urban polls 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Biju Janata Dal’s sweeping victory in the panchayat elections has served as a wake-up call for opposition political parties in Mayurbhanj district, particularly when the urban polls are less than a month away. Elections will be held in Rairangpur, Karanjia, Udala NACs and Baripada Municipality on March 24.

As per reports, BJP, Congress and JMM have started conducting meetings to strengthen their organisational hold and select candidates for the civic polls. While many aspirants from the BJD have reportedly come forward with their candidature for the chairperson post, other parties are yet to zero in on their nominees. However, things may not be as smooth for the BJD in candidate selection due to infighting and intra-party rift which surfaced conspicuously during the rural elections.

The chairperson post for Baripada municipality is unreserved. Political observers predict that BJD may choose new faces for posts of councilor and chairperson as the party’s performance after the last civic polls was not impressive in some wards. Even then, other parties will have to work hard to form the council body, they added. The last urban elections were held in 2014.

Contacted, Mayurbhanj district Congress committee president Hemanta Das said the party has started coordination meetings with aspirants in the NACs and Baripada Municipality. Tickets will be given to those who are doing good work for the party and coordinating well with ward residents.

JMM president for Baripada Zone Prabhudan Marandi said, “As counting of panchayat election is underway, most party workers are busy. However, selection of candidates for the urban polls will be done soon.” Baripada municipality comprises 28 wards and has a population of around 1,16,849.