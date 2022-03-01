Demand for Veer Surendra Sai statue near Madhya Pradesh's Asirgarh

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A delegation of Odisha Sanskrutik Samaj, a city-based social organisation, approached the district administration of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh (MP) seeking installation of a statue of Veer Surendra Sai near Asirgarh fort on the occasion of the legendary freedom fighter’s 138th death anniversary on Monday.

The freedom fighter had passed away in Asirgarh fort jail in Madhya Pradesh on February 28, 1884 after serving a 20-year term there. The delegation submitted a proposal to Burhanpur Collector Prabin Singh in this regard.

Convener of the organisation Deepak Panda said there is a suitable patch of land for the statue near the road towards Asirgarh fort. “The Collector assured us that he will collect details of the land. We will proceed further after the land is allotted for the purpose.”

Panda further said the British government failed to suppress the armed rebellion, which was led by Sai, from 1827 to 1840 and 1857 to 1862. The British were forced to initiate peace talks. However, one year after peace was restored, the British government arrested Sai and kept him in Asirgarh jail. Officer-in-charge of the ASI’s regional office Bipul Mesan and convener of INTACH, Burhanpur chapter Hosang Habaldar accompanied the four-member delegation from Sambalpur.