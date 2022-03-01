Odisha urban local body elections notified

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Notifications were issued by the election officers of each of the urban local bodies (ULBs) for elections scheduled on March 24. The State Election Commission (SEC) had announced the date for the ULBs on February 25. Elections will be held in 109 ULBs including three municipal corporations, 47 municipalities and 59 NACs on March 24. Counting will be held on March 26.

Nominations for different posts will be filed between March 2 and 7. While scrutiny will be done on March 9, the last date of withdrawal of nominations is March 14. Elections will be held in four new NACs, Dhamnagar and Chandbali in Bhadrak district, Remuna in Balasore and Bijepur in Bargarh district.

