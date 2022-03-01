STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha urban local body elections notified

While scrutiny will be done on March 9, the last date of withdrawal of nominations is March 14.

Published: 01st March 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Candidate selection

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Notifications were issued by the election officers of each of the urban local bodies (ULBs) for elections scheduled on March 24. The State Election Commission (SEC) had announced the date for the ULBs on February 25. Elections will be held in 109 ULBs including three municipal corporations, 47 municipalities and 59 NACs on March 24. Counting will be held on March 26.

Nominations for different posts will be filed between March 2 and 7. While scrutiny will be done on March 9, the last date of withdrawal of nominations is March 14. Elections will be held in four new NACs, Dhamnagar and Chandbali in Bhadrak district, Remuna in Balasore and Bijepur in Bargarh district.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Urban Local Body elections Odisha Panchayat elections Biju Janata Dal BJD
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp