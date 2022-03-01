STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pilot study on beach litter pollution released

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary-cum-Chairman, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Suresh Chandra Mahapatra released a book titled ‘A Pilot Study on Beach Litter Pollution: Paradeep 2019-20’, on Monday. It has been published by SPCB.

Launching the volume Mahapatra said that the publication would pave way to cover other potential beaches in the State with an aim to protect our pristine coastline from contamination with polyaromatic hydrocarbons, heavy metals and micro plastic. He said that such an effort under Integrated Coastal Zone Management Programme (ICZMP) would pave way for more publications.

Mahapatra congratulated the authors for the methodological analysis and useful outcome of the volume. The book was released in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Mona Sharma; Director, FE&CC Susanta Nanda; and Member Secretary, SPCB, K Murugesan.

The book is authored by Murugesan, N Mallick, SS Pati, SD Sharma, BS Panda, S Mishra, S Nayak, B Sarangi and SK Mohanty shared their findings of the pilot study. First of its kind in the country on beach litter pollution along the coast of industrial town of Paradip, it measures probable impacts and their management. 

