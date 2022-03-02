STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Assam government allots extra Rs 80 lakh for Bezbaroa house revamp in Odisha's Sambalpur

The eminent Assamese litterateur lived in Sambalpur for 20 years from 1917 to 1937. During this period, he had constructed two houses in the city in 1924.

Published: 02nd March 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Bezbaroa office

The renovated office building of Bezbaroa in Sambalpur (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Assam government has earmarked an additional Rs 80 lakh in the state budget of 2021-22 for restoration of the houses of doyen of Assamese literature Lakshminath Bezbaroa at Nelson Mandela Chowk in Sambalpur city. Earlier in 2018, the Assam government had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the renovation of the two buildings of Bezbaroa here. Odisha government too had sanctioned Rs 55 lakh for the purpose.

The eminent Assamese litterateur lived in Sambalpur for 20 years from 1917 to 1937. During this period, he had constructed two houses in the city in 1924. While Bezbaroa lived in one house, he used another as his office. Sources said the building used by Bezbaroa as his office was renovated by the Indian National Trust of Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and the work is almost complete.

Member of INTACH, Sambalpur chapter Deepak Panda said, “The additional fund earmarked by the Assam government recently will be utilised for the renovation of Bezbaroa’s house. Once Odisha government submits the utilisation certificate of the Rs 50 lakh sanctioned in 2018, the fund of Rs 80 lakh will be allocated.” 

Panda further informed that the renovated office building will be converted into a library-cum-museum. The museum will showcase a collection of books of Bezbaroa besides his other belongings. The INTACH has urged the Assam government to provide some items of Bezbaroa.

Subsequently, the building will be handed over to the Tourism department. It was initially planned to demolish both the houses of Bezbaroa for the development of a rotary junction at Nelson Mandela Chowk. However, the proposal faced stiff opposition following which a decision was taken to conserve the buildings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshminath Bezbaroa house Odisha government INTACH
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp