BJP leader Binod Dash’s name deleted from voters list, HC to decide on Mar 3

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed March 3 for the final order on senior BJP leader Binod Dash’s petition seeking judicial intervention for inclusion of his name in the voter list for the ensuing Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) elections on March 24. The outcome of the petition assumes significance as Dash (63) is reportedly a major contender for the BJP candidate for the mayor election in CMC. Das is a resident of Professorpara area of Ward no 31 of CMC under Choudwar Cuttack Assembly constituency.

According to the petition, Dash is qualified as per provisions of the Representation of People Act as well as the Municipal Corporation Act to be enlisted as a voter in the electoral rolls of both Assembly and CMC. But his name was omitted from the Choudwar Cuttack Assembly electoral rolls published on January 5, 2022. Consequently, his name has been deleted from the electoral roll published by the CMC.

The petition first came up on February 22. After a preliminary hearing of the submissions of advocate Devi Prasad Dash, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, the single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath issued notices to to the State government, State Election Commission, CMC Commissioner and the CMC electoral officer. Later, after hearing the replies of the respondents on Friday Justice Rath fixed March 3 for final order.

The petition has sought the Court’s direction to publish the final wardwise electoral roll for CMC and including his name by making necessary correction. The petition has also sought direction to the State Election Commission to allow the CMC’s electoral officer to include his name and publish the final electoral roll of CMC.