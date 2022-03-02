STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP lost votes, not public support: State chief Samir Mohanty

Addressing a media conference after the poll results were out, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said the BJP has lost more seats but not the support of the people. 

Published: 02nd March 2022 06:41 AM

Odisha BJP chief Samir Mohanty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday accepted the defeat in the panchayat polls with “humility” and promised to do its best to improve its position in the forthcoming elections to urban local bodies.

Congratulating the BJP winners in the panchayat polls, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a series of tweets said, “We welcome the mandate of the people. Over 63.23 lakh voters who constitute around 30.07 per cent of the total voters have reposed faith in the BJP. I extend my gratitude to them.” 

Pradhan also thanked workers at the grassroots for their dedicated service and called upon them to work with a similar spirit to deliver the benefits of the welfare programmes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Addressing a media conference after the poll results were out, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said the BJP has lost more seats but not the support of the people. 

“We will introspect our defeat in the panchayat polls and take corrective measures to improve our position. We will try our best to win back the confidence of the people,” Mohanty said. He said the party is in the process of preparing the electoral strategy for the ensuing elections to ULBs.

