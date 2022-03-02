STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Summer days to be easy, nights warmer, says IMD outlook  

However, the downside is nights are expected to be warmer as minimum temperature is likely to remain above normal in most parts of Odisha between March and May.

Published: 02nd March 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

A silhouette of labourers against a clouded evening sky

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Too early to know but if one goes by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s seasonal outlook for March-May, the summer days might not be too harsh in Odisha this year. The weather office has indicated below normal maximum temperature over most parts of south peninsula, east, north-east and northern plains of the country.

However, the downside is nights are expected to be warmer as the minimum temperature is likely to remain above normal in most parts of Odisha between March and May. According to IMD’s seasonal outlook issued on Tuesday, northern and eastern parts of Odisha are likely to witness below normal day temperature, while southern and western regions in the State will experience normal daytime temperature.

However, the IMD has forecast above normal temperature in southern and western Odisha in March. In its monthly outlook, the national weather forecaster has predicted that there is a 35 per cent to 45 per cent probability of maximum temperature remaining above normal in southern and western Odisha this month though the daytime temperature is expected to remain below normal in northern and eastern parts of the State.

“Maximum temperature will remain below normal in most parts of the north interior and adjoining coastal districts between March and May. The temperature will remain normal in western and south interior districts during the same period,” said Umasankar Das, Scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Currently, La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The condition is likely to weaken during the spring and will reach cold ENSO neutral conditions during the second quarter of 2022.  
“La Nina weakens heatwave conditions. The prevailing La Nina condition is expected to weaken and reach cold El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral condition and it will have no impact this summer season. The maximum temperature will mostly depend on the local conditions,” said Das. La Nina is also not the only factor causing heat waves, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha weather India Meteorological Department Odisha summer Bay of Bengal
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp