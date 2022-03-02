Summer days to be easy, nights warmer, says IMD outlook  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Too early to know but if one goes by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s seasonal outlook for March-May, the summer days might not be too harsh in Odisha this year. The weather office has indicated below normal maximum temperature over most parts of south peninsula, east, north-east and northern plains of the country.

However, the downside is nights are expected to be warmer as the minimum temperature is likely to remain above normal in most parts of Odisha between March and May. According to IMD’s seasonal outlook issued on Tuesday, northern and eastern parts of Odisha are likely to witness below normal day temperature, while southern and western regions in the State will experience normal daytime temperature.

However, the IMD has forecast above normal temperature in southern and western Odisha in March. In its monthly outlook, the national weather forecaster has predicted that there is a 35 per cent to 45 per cent probability of maximum temperature remaining above normal in southern and western Odisha this month though the daytime temperature is expected to remain below normal in northern and eastern parts of the State.

“Maximum temperature will remain below normal in most parts of the north interior and adjoining coastal districts between March and May. The temperature will remain normal in western and south interior districts during the same period,” said Umasankar Das, Scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Currently, La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The condition is likely to weaken during the spring and will reach cold ENSO neutral conditions during the second quarter of 2022.

“La Nina weakens heatwave conditions. The prevailing La Nina condition is expected to weaken and reach cold El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral condition and it will have no impact this summer season. The maximum temperature will mostly depend on the local conditions,” said Das. La Nina is also not the only factor causing heat waves, he added.