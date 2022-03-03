Odisha Panchayat Polls: In race for sarpanch post, priest defeats engineer

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Bijay Kumar Dash of Marzitapur in Dharmasala block has sprung a surprise in the recently-concluded panchayat elections. Defying the expectations of locals, the 65-year-old priest of the village temple has defeated the ruling BJD-backed candidate for the sarpanch post.

Dash, a priest in Maa Durga temple of Marzitapur village, had contested for the sarpanch post as an Independent. He defeated BJD’s 35-year-old Sunil Kumar Sahoo, an engineer by qualification, by a margin of 330 votes.

Fondly called as ‘Bijaynana’, Dash ekes out a living by performing in the temple and often struggles to make ends meet. Despite the financial hardship, he entered the poll arena as a sarpanch candidate to ‘serve people’. He attributed his victory to the blessings of Goddess Durga and the love of the people of his panchayat.

“I have been a servitor in the village temple for the last 40 years. Never in my wildest dreams had I thought of contesting elections since I hail from a humble background. But some people of my village encouraged me to contest for the sarpanch post as I have a cordial relationship with almost everyone in the panchayat,” informed Dash.

Though apprehensive initially, Dash made up his mind and filed nomination for the sarpanch post. After that there was no looking back as support poured in from villagers of all age groups. “Though my rival spent a huge sum of money to influence the voters, I managed to win the election due to the grace of Goddess Durga and love of the people,” he said.

Dash now has two jobs, one to serve people and simultaneously perform the duties of a servitor in the temple. “With the blessings of Goddess Durga, I hope to live up to the expectations placed in me by the villagers. Development of Marzitapur will be my first priority,” he added.

