Mahanadi Coalfields achieve production feat

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Monday crossed the magic figure of 150 million tonnes (MT) in coal production in a record time of 11 months. With this, MCL has become the second coal company to produce 150 MT coal in a financial year. Earlier, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) was the only company to have achieved the feat. Besides, the MCL also recorded 5.82 lakh tonne coal production on Sunday.

MCL CMD OP Singh congratulated all officers, staff, employees and other stakeholders for the achievement. “I would like to dedicate this achievement to efficient teamwork at all levels,” said Singh.

In the current financial year, MCL has so far registered a growth of over 15 per cent in coal production, 22 per cent in a despatch to consumers at 159 MT and over 18 per cent in overburden removal at 186 MCuM.

Anticipating higher demand for coal, MCL has also initiated plans to maximise production during the next financial year.