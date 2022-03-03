STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mahanadi Coalfields achieve production feat

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Monday crossed the magic figure of 150 million tonne (MT) in coal production in a record time of 11 months.

Published: 03rd March 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

coalfields, coal blocks

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Monday crossed the magic figure of 150 million tonnes (MT) in coal production in a record time of 11 months. With this, MCL has become the second coal company to produce 150 MT coal in a financial year. Earlier, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) was the only company to have achieved the feat. Besides, the MCL also recorded 5.82 lakh tonne coal production on Sunday.

MCL CMD OP Singh congratulated all officers, staff, employees and other stakeholders for the achievement. “I would like to dedicate this achievement to efficient teamwork at all levels,” said Singh.

In the current financial year, MCL has so far registered a growth of over 15 per cent in coal production, 22 per cent in a despatch to consumers at 159 MT and over 18 per cent in overburden removal at 186 MCuM.
Anticipating higher demand for coal, MCL has also initiated plans to maximise production during the next financial year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Coal production
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp