Lack of outreach, resources led to defeat, admits Opposition about panchayat elections in Odisha 

Stating that such one-sided results are not good for democracy, Sarangi said that the BJP will bounce back.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:51 AM

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition BJP and Congress on Friday admitted that poor organisational outreach and lack of resources including funds led to the dismal performance in the recently concluded panchayat elections.

Participating in a discussion on ‘Panchayat Verdict: What led to the Opposition Debacle’ at the 12th edition of the Odisha Television Limited’s annual convention ‘Foresight 2022’, former Union minister and BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that rampant misuse of official machinery and money power led to the landslide victory of the ruling BJD. Stating that such one-sided results are not good for democracy, Sarangi said that the BJP will bounce back.

Stating that people of Odisha have rejected the Congress because of lack of organisation and resources, senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera said that money power is absolutely necessary to win elections as BJD’s landslide victory has shown.  

Describing the verdict of panchayat elections as unprecedented, CPI leader Narayan Reddy said that the Opposition political parties are missing the gimmicks of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before elections. One month prior to the elections, he (Naveen Patnaik) rolled out several schemes, extending financial benefits to the voters,” Reddy said.

‘Foresight 2022’ witnessed debates and dialogues from eminent personalities and thought leaders from the State and nation. During conversation with OTV Managing Director Jagi Mangat Panda, Sadguru explained how and why ‘Save Soil’ movement is trying to bring a policy change in 192 government’s in the world.

