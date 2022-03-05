Two killed in road mishap in Odisha 

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Two youths were killed in a road accident near Kaimati in Dhenkanal town on Thursday night. The duo was identified as Satyaranjan Dalei and Bikash Nayak of Sariapada village within Sadar police limits. It is suspected that they were under the influence of alcohol.

Sources said Dalei and Nayak were returning from Bhuban on a motorcycle at around 11 pm. When they reached Sankha Pulia near Kaimati, their bike hit a culvert and skidded off the road to a nullah.

Sadar IIC Abhinaba Dalua said on being informed, police rushed to the spot on Friday morning. According to eyewitnesses, their motorcycle hit a culvert and plunged into the roadside nullah. They died on the spot.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.