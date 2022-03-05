STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two killed in road mishap in Odisha 

The duo was identified as Satyaranjan Dalei and Bikash Nayak of Sariapada village within Sadar police limits. It is suspected that they were under the influence of alcohol.

Published: 05th March 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

accident

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Two youths were killed in a road accident near Kaimati in Dhenkanal town on Thursday night. The duo was identified as Satyaranjan Dalei and Bikash Nayak of Sariapada village within Sadar police limits. It is suspected that they were under the influence of alcohol.

Sources said Dalei and Nayak were returning from Bhuban on a motorcycle at around 11 pm. When they reached Sankha Pulia near Kaimati, their bike hit a culvert and skidded off the road to a nullah. 

Sadar IIC Abhinaba Dalua said on being informed, police rushed to the spot on Friday morning. According to eyewitnesses, their motorcycle hit a culvert and plunged into the roadside nullah. They died on the spot. 
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Road accident Alcohol Motorcycle
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp