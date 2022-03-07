STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD faces internal strife after candidate selection  

Party’s choice sparks an instant resentment among other aspirants

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The BJD is struggling to keep its flock together after announcing the names of candidates for chairperson posts of Sundargarh and Rajgangpur municipalities.

On Sunday, the ruling party declared Ranjana Panda and Madhuri Lugun as its candidates for the chairperson posts of Sundargarh and Rajgangpur municipalities respectively. However, the party’s choice sparked an instant resentment among other aspirants for the posts.

Apart from Ranjana, a former municipality vice-chairperson Priyanka Jena, Kamini Mohapatra and Nabanita Mishra were vying for the chairperson post in Sundargarh which consists of 19 wards. After being denied the party ticket, Kamini and Nabanita are most likely to sabotage BJD’s prospects.

BJD insiders admitted that all is not well between the old guard and a faction of new entrants to the party. It was evident on Friday evening when BJD observer for Sundargarh district Priti Ranjan Ghadei faced hostile reaction from a section of old leaders who accused the party of giving preference to new entrants.  

Similarly in Rajgangpur, former municipality chairperson Sushrita Paikray, Sanjib Behera and Subhadra Sarangi were aspirants for the post. After announcement of Madhuri’s name, there is dissent among the ignored candidates. Sushrita, who has the support of former Rajgangpur MLA and State BJD vice-president Mangla Kisan, is likely to file nomination for the chairperson post as an Independent. 

However, general secretary of State BJD and former Sundargarh MLA Yogesh Singh claimed that there was no factionalism in the party. He said following the party’s landslide win in panchayat polls, it is natural that a large number people are seeking BJD tickets for the urban local body (ULB) elections. 

“This shows the popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his government. The official candidates announced by BJD have the support of everyone in the party,” he claimed.

