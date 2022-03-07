STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four mayor, 90 corporator candidates file papers

Around four Mayor nominees and 90 corporator candidates filed their nomination papers on Sunday.

Published: 07th March 2022

Madhusmita Acharya

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around four Mayor nominees and 90 corporator candidates filed their nomination papers on Sunday. Congress mayor candidate Madhusmita Acharya reached the ADM office in a procession to file her nomination papers. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik and many senior Congress leaders were present with her during the rally.

Acharya will take on BJD’s Sulochana Das and BJP candidate Suniti Mund in the ULB polls on March 24. Both Das and Mund will file their nomination on Monday. Apart from Congress Mayor, a number of corporator nominees from the party were also seen filing their nomination papers.

“Around 40 corporator candidates of our party have filed nominations so far. The remaining will file it on Monday,” said Congress Bhubaneswar district president Biswajit Dash. At least 20 corporator candidates from the ruling party filed their nomination papers on the day. 

The list includes former deputy mayor K Shanti from Ward 56, Amaresh Jena from Ward 45, Biranchi Mahasupakar from Ward 59, Mahamaya Swain from Ward 53 and Mihir Rout from Ward 1. 

From BJP, 18 corporator candidates filed their nomination papers. “We will submit the tickets in favour of our party candidates in the ADM office by March 8,” said a senior leader of the saffron party from Bhubaneswar.

The mayor and corporator candidates were seen reaching the ADM office with their supporters in processions that were marked by bursting of crackers.

