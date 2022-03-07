Full-fledged budget likely after March 26

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Assembly Surya Narayan Patro announced on Sunday that the budget session of the Assembly for 2022-23 will be held before March 31. The date will be officially announced after approval from the Governor, he added.

Earlier, it was speculated that the State government will place a vote-on-account because of back to back panchayat and urban local body elections. However, as the ULB polls will be held on March 24 and counting on March 26, a full-fledged budget is likely to be placed before March 31. The model code of conduct for the ULB elections will be in force till March 26.

Meanwhile, Patro launched a dedicated YouTube channel for the State Assembly ‘Vidhan Sabha Samachar’ on the day. The channel will have news and subjects relating to the only Assembly. All proceedings of the Assembly will be run on the channel.

Besides, the Speaker also announced that a monthly magazine ‘Vidhan Sabha Patrika’ and a TV channel ‘Vidhan Sabha TV’ are set to be launched soon. The magazine and the channel will cover all the news relating to the assembly, he added.