Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks intervention for Indian medical students from Ukraine

Naveen Patnaik said that large number of medical students from Odisha and other parts of India had to return back home in view of the situation in Ukraine.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the worsening situation in Ukraine has made the future of medical students from Odisha and other parts of the country uncertain, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate continuance of their studies.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said that large number of medical students from Odisha and other parts of India had to return back home in view of the situation in Ukraine. The disruption in their studies is likely to continue until cessation of hostilities and restoration of normalcy in their universities in Ukraine, he added.

The Chief Minister said that this is an unprecedented crisis that has the potential of disrupting the careers of several thousands of young men and women who have already gone through the trauma of being in the war zone.

“I would, therefore, request for your urgent intervention with the National Medical Commission and the ministries concerned to enable and facilitate continuance of their studies in the medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted on account of the war,” he added.

He assured full support of the state government for implementing a workable solution for this purpose.

