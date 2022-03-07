STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women have power to bring order and peace in world: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

AS war between Russia and Ukraine rages, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Sunday said women have the power to bring order in the world and restore peace. 

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal at the launch of Nandighosh TV channel in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS war between Russia and Ukraine rages, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Sunday said women have the power to bring order in the world and restore peace. 

In his address at the 2nd FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Odisha Women’s Award, the Governor said that the world must recognise the power of women. “Even Osho had opined that if a world government is ever formed, it should be helmed by a woman leader,” he said. 

Prof Lal said the role of women in making India a strong, prosperous and peaceful nation is commendable, and spoke about their inclusion in governance for inclusive economic growth of the country. He also praised Odisha for giving women a special place and celebrating womanhood in the form of Raja festival. 

Founding chairperson of FLO Bhubaneswar Dharitri Patnaik said India’s transformation - both economic and social - rests on the shoulders of its women. Despite the Covid pandemic that ravaged the MSME sector, Indian women stood up. 

Lockdowns ushered in innovations, new digital ideas and business plans. From food startups to healthcare; wellness to mental health, women led the charge in business innovation across India, she said adding, FLO Bhubaneswar strives to provide an enabling platform to women in Odisha to achieve their full potential and dreams and help them emerge as leaders in different sectors.

FLO Bhubaneswar chairperson Sunita Mohanty said the year 2021 was an incredible year for FLO. The chapter conducted several entrepreneurship training programmes for women in all strata.

As many as 10 women achievers from different fields were given awards for their innovative and inspiring work on the occasion. DN Homes director Ratnamala Swain received the award in Large Scale category, while Gonasika Education Trust chairperson Rajashree Khattoi received the award in MSME sector. 

Other awardees included Apoorva Designware founder Ananya Patnaik and medical practitioner Lita Mohapatra in startup, ADibha She NGO founder Anushree Dash in social impact, environmentalist and writer Panchami Manoo Ukil in environment, Indulata Mahapatra (SHG Trinatha Goswami) in nano entrepreneur, Odia fencer Pujaswini Nayak in sports, SOA Radio station director Honey Patnaik, MP Chandrani Murmu in politics and founder of Millet Magic Foundation Shyama Jha in FLO entrepreneur category.

