CM welcomes Ukraine returnees, assures help for continuing education  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday received 77 students from Odisha who returned from war-ravaged Ukraine at the Biju Patnaik international airport here and interacted with them. The students arrived here at 5.30 pm in a special flight arranged by the Odisha government.

Welcoming them, the Chief Minister said that it is a huge sigh of relief that the children have returned safely from the war zone after spending harrowing time there. He assured them that all efforts will be made to facilitate continuance of education. The State government will continue efforts for the safe return of the rest of the students to their homes.

It was a very emotional moment for the parents of the students and they thanked the Chief Minister for his efforts to bring back the stranded students. One of the students said that they left the medical university in Kharkiv when bombardment started and there was nothing to eat for 24 hours. Stating that his experience was painful, the student said he was very happy to be back.

Another student said they had to walk for 10 to 15 km from Kharkiv to Pesochyn after the Indian Embassy asked them to do so. He said that they were in a bunker under the university hostel for five days.

The Chief Minister had sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to facilitate the continuation of medical education of the students who had to abandon studies in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.