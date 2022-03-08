STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM welcomes Ukraine returnees, assures help for continuing education  

It was a very emotional moment for the parents of the students and they thanked the Chief Minister for his efforts to bring back the stranded students.

Published: 08th March 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meeting students who returned from Ukraine, at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday received 77 students from Odisha who returned from war-ravaged Ukraine at the Biju Patnaik international airport here and interacted with them. The students arrived here at 5.30 pm in a special flight arranged by the Odisha government.

Welcoming them, the Chief Minister said that it is a huge sigh of relief that the children have returned safely from the war zone after spending harrowing time there. He assured them that all efforts will be made to facilitate continuance of education. The State government will continue efforts for the safe return of the rest of the students to their homes.

It was a very emotional moment for the parents of the students and they thanked the Chief Minister for his efforts to bring back the stranded students. One of the students said that they left the medical university in Kharkiv when bombardment started and there was nothing to eat for 24 hours. Stating that his experience was painful, the student said he was very happy to be back.

Another student said they had to walk for 10 to 15 km from Kharkiv to Pesochyn after the Indian Embassy asked them to do so. He said that they were in a bunker under the university hostel for five days.

The Chief Minister had sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to facilitate the continuation of medical education  of the students who had to abandon studies in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ukraine evacuees
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp