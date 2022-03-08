STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha witnessing significant rise in women drivers; 33 per cent in five years

Transport department has been providing free professional training to women at government driving training school in Bhubaneswar, and heavy motor vehicle driving training institute in Chhatia.

Published: 08th March 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha has been seeing a significant rise in the number of women drivers across the State. There has been an increase of over 33 per cent women drivers in the last five years,  the Commerce and Transport department revealed, on the eve of International Women’s Day, In 2017, 25,086 women received driving licence in the State. The number increased to 33,666 in 2021. 

“There has been a rise in the number of women taking to driving over the past few years. However, if we compare with other states, the statistics are still not very encouraging,” said Joint Commissioner Transport (Road Safety), Sanjay Biswal. 

“We need to encourage more and more women to come forward and take up driving. They gain confidence by learning to drive and are not dependent on others for their daily commute,” he added. In an attempt to empower women and make them self-reliant, Transport department has been providing free professional training to women at government driving training school (DTS) in Bhubaneswar, and heavy motor vehicle driving training institute (DTI) in Chhatia.

There has been an increase in number of women trainees in both the institutes over the years. The DTS in Bhubaneswar had 25 women trainees during 2016-2017, who have gone up to 90 now. Of them, 60 belong to the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT). Similarly, the enrollment of women is steadily increasing at heavy motor vehicle DTI in Chhatia too. 

“Around 60 women have been trained in the last three to four years. The institute provides livelihood and job placement support to the trainee drivers. Some of them are placed with private and government agencies after successfully completing the course,” heavy motor vehicle DTI’s principal Sadiq Hussain Syed said.

The institute also has lady trainers who are teaching driving along with soft skills, he added. The HMV DTI is providing 30 days of residential HMV driving training to the people of the State. The institute, spread over 44 acre land, has been operating since 2013. So far, 16, 727 trainees have passed out from the institute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Female drivers Free professional driving training
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp