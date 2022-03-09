STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No full-fledged budget this time, Odisha government to place vote-on-account on March 30   

Vote-on-account will be for first four months of 2022-23 financial year, Appropriation Bill to be passed on March 31

Published: 09th March 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The six-day budget session of the Assembly will start from March 25 and continue till March 31. However, the State government will not place a full-fledged budget this time. A vote-on-account will be placed by the State government on March 30 for first four months of 2022-23 financial year.

Announcing the schedule, Speaker of the Assembly Surya Narayan Patro said that the session will start with the Governor’s address and a motion of thanks will be moved on the same day. Discussion on the Governor’s address will be held on March 26 and 28 as March 27 is a Sunday. 

While Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the vote-on-account on March 30, the Appropriation Bill will be passed on March 31, he said and added that March 29 has been kept reserved for official business.

Official sources maintained that the State government has decided to present a vote-on-account in view of the imposition of model code of conduct for panchayat polls and then for urban local body elections to be held on March 24. While the Finance department had prepared to present even a full-fledged budget, it was finally decided to go with the vote-on-account.

The State government had earlier presented vote-on-account in the Assembly in 2009, 2014 and 2019 because of general elections. The government had presented a budget of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for 2021-22. It is expected that the budget for 2022-23 will cross Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Asked about any restriction to be imposed for the budget session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Speaker said he will hold discussion with the Health department officials and take a decision in this regard.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha budget vote-on-account Odisha Panchayat polls
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp