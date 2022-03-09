STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

WATCH | Two killed, one injured in Odisha's Cuttack as approach road to old bridge caves in

Although the injured persons were not yet identified, they are believed to be either vegetable vendors or daily labourers.

Published: 09th March 2022 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway at the bridge collapse site in Cuttack.

Rescue operation underway at the bridge collapse site in Cuttack. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CUTTACK: At least two people were killed and another was critically injured as a portion of the approach road to an old bridge connecting Chhatra Bazar and Malgodown in Odisha's Cuttack city caved in on Wednesday, police said.

Officials had earlier stated that a portion of the bridge caved in.

Although the deceased people are yet to be identified, officials said they were labourers engaged in the nearby Taladanda Canal Renovation project.

They were staying near the approach road of the bridge.

"The accident took place as the approach road caved in. However, some portion the bridge also fell on the labourers who were working nearby," Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police S K Priyadarshi told PTI.

"It appears that no one is trapped under the debris. DCP Cuttack is probing the incident," he added.

Both Cuttack district Collector B S Chayni and DCP Prateek Singh had earlier said that the accident was caused due to caving in of a portion of the bridge.

Singh confirmed that two people have died so far and one is in critical condition.

"The injured people were immediately shifted to the hospital. There was no delay in doing that. However, two of them died," he added.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Anaya Das said that the rescue operation is almost completed.

"However, the final sweeping of the accident site is being done in order to ensure that no more people are buried under the debris," she said.

Chayani said, "This is an unfortunate incident. The government will certainly probe it."

Personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Brigade have been deployed to clear the debris.

Opposition Congress has held the district administration responsible for the accident.

"The accident could have been avoided if there was proper precaution. The victims' families should be given adequate compensation," Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Flyover Cuttack Cuttack Flyover Collapse Odisha Flyover Collapse
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp