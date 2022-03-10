STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two dead, one injured in Cuttack bridge collapse

The bridge collapsed during the Taladanda canal renovation work on Wednesday evening, rescue teams rushed to the spot and started their operation in a specialised manner using JCB machines.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

​ Rescuers pull out a person from the debris at the mishap site.(Photo I Express ​)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At least two persons were killed and one critically injured when a portion of the bridge connecting Chhatra Bazaar and Malgodown collapsed during the Taladanda canal renovation work on Wednesday evening. 

All three persons were trapped under the debris. Although their identity is yet to be established, the three were workers engaged in the renovation project. They are said to be from Keonjhar. The incident occurred when work was in progress 30-ft below the British-era bridge located at Chhatra Bazaar vegetable market. 

Eyewitnesses said that a ramp constructed with sand and soil to approach the bridge suddenly collapsed along with a portion of the bridge causing a landslide within the working area at about 7 pm. Locals saw some persons trapped under the debris and informed ODRAF and fire personnel.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and started their operation in a specialised manner using JCB machines. A green corridor was formed from Chhatra Bazaar to SCB Medical College and Hospital to facilitate shifting of the rescued persons in ambulances.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, DCP Prateek Singh and CMC Commissioner Ananya Das were on the spot to supervise the rescue operation. DCP Singh said the three workers were rescued in a critical condition and rushed to the SCB MCH. While two succumbed to their injuries, the other person is 
under treatment at the Trauma ICU. 

“Although no more persons are believed to be trapped, we are still searching the site to ascertain if anyone is still under the debris,” said Singh. Collector Chayani and Commissioner Das said a probe will be conducted to find out lapses leading to the mishap.  

Locals alleged that adequate safety measures were not put in place by the contractor engaged by the Roads & Building department for the renovation work which resulted in the mishap.Adequate support was not given to the site even as the contractor had dug up to 30 ft deep, alleged Chhatra Bazar Byabasai Sangha president Debendra Sahu. 

The renovation work is in progress up to Matru Bhawan. Collector Chayani termed the incident as unfortunate and said a probe will be conducted and necessary action initiated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack bridge collapse
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp