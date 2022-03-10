Two dead, one injured in Cuttack bridge collapse

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At least two persons were killed and one critically injured when a portion of the bridge connecting Chhatra Bazaar and Malgodown collapsed during the Taladanda canal renovation work on Wednesday evening.

All three persons were trapped under the debris. Although their identity is yet to be established, the three were workers engaged in the renovation project. They are said to be from Keonjhar. The incident occurred when work was in progress 30-ft below the British-era bridge located at Chhatra Bazaar vegetable market.

Eyewitnesses said that a ramp constructed with sand and soil to approach the bridge suddenly collapsed along with a portion of the bridge causing a landslide within the working area at about 7 pm. Locals saw some persons trapped under the debris and informed ODRAF and fire personnel.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and started their operation in a specialised manner using JCB machines. A green corridor was formed from Chhatra Bazaar to SCB Medical College and Hospital to facilitate shifting of the rescued persons in ambulances.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, DCP Prateek Singh and CMC Commissioner Ananya Das were on the spot to supervise the rescue operation. DCP Singh said the three workers were rescued in a critical condition and rushed to the SCB MCH. While two succumbed to their injuries, the other person is

under treatment at the Trauma ICU.

“Although no more persons are believed to be trapped, we are still searching the site to ascertain if anyone is still under the debris,” said Singh. Collector Chayani and Commissioner Das said a probe will be conducted to find out lapses leading to the mishap.

Locals alleged that adequate safety measures were not put in place by the contractor engaged by the Roads & Building department for the renovation work which resulted in the mishap.Adequate support was not given to the site even as the contractor had dug up to 30 ft deep, alleged Chhatra Bazar Byabasai Sangha president Debendra Sahu.

The renovation work is in progress up to Matru Bhawan. Collector Chayani termed the incident as unfortunate and said a probe will be conducted and necessary action initiated.