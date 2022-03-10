Urban polls elude Steel City

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Urban centres across the State are all set for the upcoming polls on March 24 but not Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) which is yet to see local body elections since 2013. Election to Rourkela ULB is pending for nine years after five-year tenure of the elected council of the then Rourkela municipality ended in 2013. The following year, the municipality was upgraded to RMC with merger of a few rural pockets.

However, two petitions were filed in the Orissa High Court by tribal groups challenging the merger and a stay order was issued. Since then, the State government is taking this plea against holding RMC election.

Incidentally, former municipality chairman Nihar Ray in November 2021, filed a petition in the HC seeking immediate holding of elections in RMC and the matter is sub-judice.

Former municipality chairman Ramesh Chandra Bal said absence of elected council has affected execution of civic infrastructure projects and delivery of services. Without elected corporators and mayor, the RMC authorities feel no pressure to perform, remain detached from ground realities and are not able to get feedback from the public.

Since 2019, the RMC is operating offices in 33 Wards to help improve delivery of citizen-centric services. But most of the former councilors have no idea about these offices let alone the general public. Former Rourkela MLA Pravat Mohapatra said a handful of government employees cannot be replacement for elected Ward representatives who are directly answerable to residents of their localities.

“The Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) is spending around Rs 1,000 crore and another Rs 500 crore on convergence mode. But local authorities are not able to spend money properly and aimlessly using funds on projects of their choice. Besides, there is no one to monitor the ongoing road works, underground sewerage project or other civic construction,” Mohapatra alleged.

He further claimed that cleaning of drains, proper maintenance of street lights and construction of damaged roads in interior areas are not being carried out properly or regularly. Former municipality chairperson of BJD Rashmibala Mishra said election to RMC is a pressing need in order to improve delivery of services and ensure proper and people-friendly development.

