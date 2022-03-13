Nocturnal enclosures in Nandankanan to get sensors for temperature control

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To provide better care to nocturnal species in the zoo and protect them from sweltering heat during summer, the Nandankanan authorities, for the first time, have decided to introduce sensor-controlled temperature and humidity systems in some of the enclosures this month.

The sensors are being used on a pilot basis in 14 enclosures. “Maintaining the right temperature and humidity level in nocturnal enclosures has always been an issue. However, the sensor and temperature controlling equipment will prevent excess heat inside the cells,” said an official from the zoo. The fan and exhaust fan in the enclosures will be controlled through the sensors to adjust the mercury and humidity level. Besides, the sprinkler and water jets will also be regulated through the sensors in the subsequent phases.

The system will be put up in enclosures of barn owl, brown fish owl, small Indian civet, porcupine, pangolin, Indian giant bat, fishing cat and ratel enclosures. Besides, it is also planning to install the sensors in reptile enclosures.

Experts from Centurion University are providing technical support to the zoo in installing the sensors and equipment. If the sensors work, they will be also helpful in regulating temperature in the enclosures during winter. This apart, the zoo this year has made provision of thermometers in all important enclosures to monitor minimum and maximum temperature on a daily basis.

A plan has been drawn by the zoo authorities to make need-based arrangements for carnivore enclosures, herbivore enclosures, herbivore safaris, primate enclosures, reptile parks and aviary. The zoo has worked out a special diet menu for all the animals to keep them hydrated.