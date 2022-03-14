CBSE appoints expert panel to examine discrepancy in Odia paper answer key

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the formation of an expert committee to examine the ‘discrepancies’ in the evaluation of Odia paper in the Term - I exams of Class X.

The board assured students and parents that “an appropriate decision will be taken within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee.”

Board officials said they decided to consider the matter after receiving claims from a school that the answer key of Odia subject in Class X Term I Examination was wrong.

The Board said it communicated the performance of students in Class X Term-I examinations to all the schools by March 11.

“Subsequently a dispute was received from a school regarding the Answer Key of Odia subject in Class X claiming that the answers given in the answer key for some of the questions are wrong,” stated the Board in its statement and clarified that to ascertain the factual position, “an expert committee has been constituted by the board which will examine the discrepancies raised in the representation.”

The officials informed that they had already put a dispute redressal mechanism in place on the day the marks of Class X students in the Term-I exam were communicated to Schools to address the genuine issues of the students.

After the results were declared, a number of students took to Twitter to lodge their complaint regarding the wrong answer key in the paper.

“The answer key of Odia question paper had 12 answers wrong. The correction has not been done in the answer key,” claimed a student. Meanwhile, members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh also met the officials of CBSE at its regional office here seeking grace marks of 17 for the students in the Odia paper.

“Answer of at least 17 questions in the answer key was wrong. This has affected nearly 7,000 students who had taken Odia as their optional paper. The Board should give grace mark of 17 to these students for the faulty evaluation,” said Mahasangh chairperson Basudev Bhatt.