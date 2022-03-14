Telugu, Bengali voters to decide fate of candidates in municipal polls at Odisha's Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Fisherfolk from Telugu and Bengali communities residing in different slums of the port town will play a significant role in deciding the fate of candidates fighting the Paradip municipality polls.

The urban areas of Paradip are home to nearly 25,000 Telugu and Bengali voters including Bangladeshi settlers. These voters had migrated to Paradip mainly for fishing activities but now, they are also working in various industries as daily labourers.

Political patronage helped them get various government benefits such as birth certificates, land records besides ration and voter identity cards. With passage of time, the settlers have emerged as an important vote bank for political parties.

The fisherfolk reside in 55 slums spread across Paradip town since the last 40-50 years. Official sources said in 2015 urban local body (ULB) polls, there were 35,435 voters in Paradip which has 19 Wards. However, the number has increased to 42,116 in the ensuing polls. The increase in number of voters is attributed to Telugu and Bengali fishermen who have arrived in the port town during the last seven years.

Former councillor of Paradip municipality Jagannath Rao, who is contesting as an Independent, said, "I fought the 2015 ULB polls on BJD ticket and won. But now, I am contesting as an Independent candidate from Ward no 18 where Telugu voters are in majority. I am confident of winning this time too as I have their support."

In the ensuing polls, Paradip will witness a pitched battle between BJD candidates and Independents. Many BJD ticket aspirants have entered the poll fray as Independents under the banner of 'Aama Paradip, Aama Pragati' after being ignored by the ruling party. Backed by local trade unions, these candidates have intensified campaigning in slums to woo voters from Bengal and Telugu communities in their favour.

While BJP doesn’t have a stronghold in Paradip, the Congress has not fielded any candidate for the municipality chairperson post and in 18 out of 19 Wards.