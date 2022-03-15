Speaker calls for all party meet today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro has called for an all party meeting on Tuesday ahead of the six-day session of the Assembly which is scheduled to begin on March 25.

The meeting is usually convened two days before the start of the Assembly session. But this time, it has been convened 10 days before the start of the session as legislators are busy with the urban local body elections. The Speaker told mediapersons that the session will include question hour, zero hour and adjournment motions.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal will deliver the inaugural address on March 25. The vote of thanks on the Governor’s address will be discussed in house for three days on March 25, 26 and 28. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the vote on account for 2022-23 on March 30 and the appropriation bill will be passed on March 31. The Speaker said that the all party meeting will discuss ways for the smooth conduct of the house.