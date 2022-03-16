Addressing waterlogging woes on Sulochana’s wishlist

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Resolving the waterlogging problems and taking benefits of government schemes to the doorsteps of people in the Capital city are top on the agenda of BJD’s Mayor candidate Sulochana Das.

A former journalist, Das says large scale development has led to shrinking of natural drains which is resulting in waterlogging. She plans to install permanent pumping stations in the low-lying areas where waterlogging is a major concern during monsoon.

If elected, she wants to become a ‘people’s Mayor’ and their ‘all-weather’ friend. Das said that she will strive for last mile connectivity and ensure benefits of the government schemes, programmes and projects in the Capital reaches the last man at the bottom of the pyramid.

“My priority will be to strengthen the grievance redressal system where the civic body will reach out to the people at their doorsteps to address their grievances instead of making them come to the BMC office,” said the ruling party nominee, adding that her efforts will be to set up advanced public service centres in different localities of the city to connect with people and address their problems.

She said that Bhubaneswar has more than 400 slums and her efforts will be to transform them all into Adarsh colonies with all basic amenities such as proper road, drinking water, electricity facility.

Thanking Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for reposing faith on her and picking her as Bhubaneswar’s Mayor candidate, Das said she will strive hard to fulfill the vision of the Chief Minister to transform Bhubaneswar into a world class city. Das says she wishes to streamline the city’s waste management and revamp daily markets within a year. Her focus will also be development of Old Town, conservation of ancient temples and timely completion of the Ekamra Kshetra heritage project.