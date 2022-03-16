STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Addressing waterlogging woes on Sulochana’s wishlist

A former journalist, Das says large scale development has led to shrinking of natural drains which is resulting in waterlogging.

Published: 16th March 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of waterlogged Janpath on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Resolving the waterlogging problems and taking benefits of government schemes to the doorsteps of people in the Capital city are top on the agenda of BJD’s Mayor candidate Sulochana Das.

A former journalist, Das says large scale development has led to shrinking of natural drains which is resulting in waterlogging. She plans to install permanent pumping stations in the low-lying areas where waterlogging is a major concern during monsoon.  

If elected, she wants to become a ‘people’s Mayor’ and their ‘all-weather’ friend. Das said that she will strive for last mile connectivity and ensure benefits of the government schemes, programmes and projects in the Capital reaches the last man at the bottom of the pyramid. 

“My priority will be to strengthen the grievance redressal system where the civic body will reach out to the people at their doorsteps to address their grievances instead of making them come to the BMC office,” said the ruling party nominee, adding that her efforts will be  to set up advanced public service centres in different localities of the city to connect with people and address their problems.

She said that Bhubaneswar has more than 400 slums and her efforts will be to transform them all into Adarsh colonies with all basic amenities such as proper road, drinking water, electricity facility.

Thanking Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for reposing faith on her and picking her as Bhubaneswar’s Mayor candidate, Das said she will  strive hard to fulfill the vision of the Chief Minister to transform Bhubaneswar into a world class city.  Das says she wishes to streamline the city’s waste management and revamp daily markets within a year. Her focus will also be development of Old Town, conservation of ancient temples and timely completion of the Ekamra Kshetra heritage project.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waterlogging Sulochana Das BJD
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp