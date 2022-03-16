STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Assembly, Secretariat remain out of bounds for journalists

Mediapersons are also barred from entering the State secretariat since the last two years.

Published: 16th March 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Media, News, Journalists

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Journalists will continue to be barred from attending the budget session of the Assembly beginning from March 25 though new Covid-19 cases have drastically come down in the State.

The decision was taken at the all-party meeting presided over by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro here on Tuesday. Reporters are not allowed to enter the Assembly ever since the beginning of the pandemic though House sessions were held physically after the decline of the first and second waves.

They followed the proceedings from a room on the Assembly premises from live TV. This type of arrangement made sense in the earlier stages of the pandemic when the MLAs were assigned seats in the press and visitors' galleries. But all such restrictions have been lifted since the last two sessions.

Mediapersons are also barred from entering the State secretariat for the last two years. All regular passes of the journalists have been cancelled though the departments of the government are now functioning with 100 per cent attendance. The issue was raised in the all-party meeting by the leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra. He told mediapersons after the meeting that the government did not accept the proposal citing the suggestions made by the Health department due to the Covid-19 situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surjya Narayan Patro
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp