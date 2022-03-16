STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA, block chairman ‘attacked’ by sons of defeated BJD rebel

Accused reportedly threaten Pradyumna and Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo at gunpoint

Published: 16th March 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:00 AM

Pradyumna and supporters staging dharna in front of Chaudakulat police outpost

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The discontentment in Kendrapara BJD over candidate selection spilled on to the streets after sons of a defeated dissident candidate attacked newly-elected Pattamundai block chairperson Pradyumna Samantray and Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo at Alapua village here on Tuesday. 

Pradyumna also alleged that the accused, Jyotiprakash Mallick and Srutiranjan Mallick, threatened him and the MLA at gunpoint when they were returning from a temple in their four-wheeler. Jyotiprakash and Srutiranjan are sons of BJD rebel chairperson candidate Anapurna Mallick who lost to the party’s official nominee Pradyumna.

The accused siblings were reportedly miffed after their mother lost the block chairperson election and blamed the MLA for her defeat. Sources said a group of BJD leaders including MLAs of the district supported Pradyumna’s candidature while another camp of the ruling party backed Anapurna in the fight for the chairperson post of Pattamundai. 

In his FIR, Pradyumna said the accused along with some miscreants hurled abuses at him and Dhruba before attacking them. The siblings also snatched away his gold chain and threatened them at gunpoint.

Following the incident, Pradyumna and his supporters stage dharna in front of the police outpost at Chaudakulat demanding strong action and immediate arrest of the accused. The agitators also blocked the main road at Pattamundai in protest.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Pattamundai IIC Tapan Rout said security has been tightened in the area to prevent any untoward event. “Basing on the complaint, police have registered a case and investigation is underway. We have formed a special team to arrest all the accused involved in the incident,” he added.

President of the district BJD Utkal Keshari Parida condemned the incident and demanded strong action against those involved in the attack on the Rajnagar MLA and Pradyumna.

