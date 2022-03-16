STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth beheads 5-yr-old niece to ‘cure his illness’

Published: 16th March 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: In a shocking case of human sacrifice, a youth allegedly decapitated his five-year-old niece to cure himself of some illness at Hetkhamar village within Reamal police limits here on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as a 22-year-old Nagarjun Bhainsa. Sources said the victim, Rojalin, was eating food in the house of her uncle Debendra Bhainsa in the morning. All of a sudden, the accused barged in and started to attack her with an axe. Though a shocked Debendra tried to intervene, Nagarjun threatened to hack him. The accused stopped after beheading Rojalin.

On hearing screams of Debendra and the girl, villagers and the girl’s father Susant Bhainsa rushed to the spot and overpowered Nagarjun. The accused was later handed over to the police. Following the incident, Deogarh SP Rajkishore Paikray and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pratyush Mohapatra visited the crime scene for inquiry. 

Police said Nagarjun was taken into custody for interrogation while the victim’s body has been sent for autopsy. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. A police officer said during interrogation, the accused confessed that he killed his niece to get cured of some ailment he is suffering from. The exact reason behind the gruesome killing will be ascertained after investigation.

On the other hand, family members claimed that Nagarjun was mentally unstable. However, SDPO Mohapatra said there is no medical evidence to prove the accused was mentally unsound. “He had most likely presumed that he would be cured of the illness if he sacrificed a human. So, he hacked his niece to death. Everything will be clear after investigation” Mohapatra added.

Comments

