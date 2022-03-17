Chaitra Yatra to resume at Tara Tarini temple

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After remaining subdued due to Covid restrictions for the last couple of years, celebration of the famous Chaitra Yatra will resume at Tara Tarini temple in Ganjam district. At a meeting on Wednesday, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements for smooth participation of devotees in the festival.

The yatra is held every Tuesday of the Chaitra month (mid-March to mid-April) every year. Thousands of devotees from across the State and outside visit the 17th-century shrine to participate in the month-long weekly festival and seek blessings of the presiding deity. This year, the yatra will be held on March 22 and 29 and April 5 and 12.

Kulange said this year, devotees can reach the hilltop temple either by steps, ropeway or bus. However, all vehicles will be parked at the foothill. All devotees will have to wear mask while no makeshift shops will be be allowed near the temple. CCTV cameras would be installed at the hilltop.

There will be total restriction on serving of prasad at the shrine. The temple management will sell prasad to devotees at the foothill. The administration will also place mobile toilets for devotees at the foothill. The Collector requested ailing and elderly persons not to visit the shrine.