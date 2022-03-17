STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chaitra Yatra to resume at Tara Tarini temple

After remaining subdued due to Covid restrictions for the last couple of years, celebration of the famous Chaitra Yatra will resume at Tara Tarini temple in Ganjam district.

Published: 17th March 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  After remaining subdued due to Covid restrictions for the last couple of years, celebration of the famous Chaitra Yatra will resume at Tara Tarini temple in Ganjam district. At a meeting on Wednesday, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements for smooth participation of devotees in the festival.

The yatra is held every Tuesday of the Chaitra month (mid-March to mid-April) every year. Thousands of devotees from across the State and outside visit the 17th-century shrine to participate in the month-long weekly festival and seek blessings of the presiding deity. This year, the yatra will be held on March 22 and 29 and April 5 and 12.

Kulange said this year, devotees can reach the hilltop temple either by steps, ropeway or bus. However, all vehicles will be parked at the foothill. All devotees will have to wear mask while no makeshift shops will be be allowed near the temple. CCTV cameras would be installed at the hilltop.

There will be total restriction on serving of prasad at the shrine. The temple management will sell prasad to devotees at the foothill. The administration will also place mobile toilets for devotees at the foothill. The Collector requested ailing and elderly persons not to visit the shrine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chaitra Yatra Tara Tarini temple
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp