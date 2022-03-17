STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dacoity bid foiled, 3 held

While three of them were apprehended, the other two fled the spot in a motorcycle taking advantage of darkness.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Markatnagar police foiled a robbery bid at a jewellery shop in CDA sector-9 and nabbed three wanted members of a dacoity gang on Tuesday night. Two others managed to escape. Those arrested are Sameer Pradhan (40) and  Biswajit Baliarsingh alias Chintu (30) of Bagoi under Kujang police limits in Jagatsinghpur and Anil Das alias Ghantua(27) of Immampada Basti under Markatnagar police limits in Cuttack. 

Police have also seized one 7.65 mm country revolver, two live ammunition, two sharp weapons, two motorcycles, 3 mobile phones from their possession. DCP Prateek Singh said police received information about the presence of five armed criminals at an isolated place behind cattle shed at the Balighat in CDA sector-6 and raided the spot.  

While three of them were apprehended, the other two fled the spot in a motorcycle taking advantage of darkness. During interrogation, they admitted to have planned to commit robbery at a jewellery shop in sector-9.

He informed that the arrested criminals are involved in many cases. While eight cases are pending against Sameer in Jagatsinghpur, Kujanga, Paradip Port and Dhenkanal police stations, Chintu and Anil are involved in 7 and  17 criminal cases respectively.  Police have launched a manhunt to nab the other two criminals who are at large.  

