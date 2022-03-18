STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Postmaster arrested for swindling Rs 17 lakh

The irregularity was detected two years back when some depositors found out that had been duped by the postmaster.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

India post,

Image used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  A lady postmaster posted in the seaside Ramnagar village within Jamboo Marine police limits was arrested on Thursday for allegedly embezzling around Rs 17 lakh from the saving accounts of depositors. She was identified as Kaveri Mallick. Police said the postmaster illegally withdrew around Rs 17 lakh from the passbooks of 143 depositors by forging their signatures. She did not show the deposited money in the postal ledgers but reflected the amount in passbooks of the depositors.

The irregularity was detected two years back when some depositors found out that had been duped by the postmaster. On December 10 2020, Kaveri was suspended by the Postal department after inquiry. She recently returned Rs 4.10 lakh of the embezzled amount but failed to pay back all the money following which assistant superintendent of Kendrapara postal sub-division Debashis Satapathy filed an FIR against her on March 10. 

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kendrapara Rajiv Lochan Panda said basing on the FIR, the lady postmaster was arrested under sections 420, 468 and 477 (A) of the IPC. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

In 2018, a former postmaster of Karilopatna village the district had embezzled around Rs 40 lakh by forging signatures of depositors. Similarly, the postmaster of Kundeswar village in Jagatsinghpur’s Naugaon was arrested two years back on the charge of embezzling around Rs 16 lakh from the saving accounts of many persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaveri Mallick
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp