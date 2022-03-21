STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fraudster held for cheating Rs 2.35 crore

The accused Himanshu Bhandari was arrested on March 15 and produced at Surajpur Court in Greater Noida a day later.

Published: 21st March 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a man from Noida for allegedly impersonating a senior Central government employee and cheating a businessman of Keonjhar district to the tune of Rs 2.35 crore on the promise of providing higher returns against his insurance policy. 

Pramod Kumar Rout of Joda, had lodged a complaint with EOW officers in this regard and they had registered a case under various Sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act on February 28 this year.

The accused Himanshu Bhandari was arrested on March 15 and produced at Surajpur Court in Greater Noida a day later. He was brought on transit remand to Odisha and produced at a court in Barbil on Saturday. 

According to EOW officers, Rout had a policy in Max Life Insurance Company Limited since 2012. Bhandari and his associates had contacted Rout over the telephone in October 2021 by impersonating the officials of the Ministry of Finance.

The caller identified himself as AK Walia, Ministry of Finance’s fund releasing head based out of Hyderabad. He attempted to con Rout by claiming that his insurance policy was selected under Pradhan Mantri Rahat Kosh Yojana and Rs 3 crore will be transferred into his account.

Rout then received a letter on WhatsApp which was signed by one Suresh Mathur, who impersonated as Head of Department (Intermediaries) Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. In the letter, the complainant was instructed to deposit his dues to receive funds amounting to over Rs 1.56 crore.
When Rout did not respond to the above letter, he received several telephone calls in the coming days from various persons who identified themselves as employees of AK Walia.

On being repeatedly persuaded by the fraudsters, Rout transferred the money in installments between November 19, 2019 and February 4, 2021. However, the victim did not receive any money and the culprits switched off their mobile phones.

The EOW officers ascertained that Rout had received many fake letters on WhatsApp purportedly issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and Income Tax Department along with forged photographs of two bank demand drafts in favour of the complainant amounting to Rs 1, 27, 73, 000 and Rs 70, 81, 800. 

“During the investigation, it was established that no such person as AK Walia exists. Bhandari and at least 10 of his associates impersonated as senior officials to cheat the complainant. Initial probe suggests the gang’s members have committed similar crimes in various other States,” said an EOW officer. Further investigation is continuing and efforts are on to identify and arrest other members of the gang, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic Offences Wing Impersonation Case Information Technology Act IPC Himanshu Bhandari Money Fraud Fake WhatsApp RBI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp