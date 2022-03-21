STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Govt ready to implement PM-ABHIM

Scheme will strengthen public health infra at the district-level; wellness centres, labs and critical care units to be set up
 

People wait to receive the token for Covid-19 vaccine at the Ramanathapuram health care centre. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite being one of the three states and Union territories that have not joined the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Odisha government has decided to implement the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The PM-ABHIM is a pan-India health scheme for strengthening health care infrastructure at the grassroots. Launched in October 2021 with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore, it aims to accomplish the vision of comprehensive health care across the country in the next five years. 

The Health and Family Welfare department has designated Odisha State Health and Family Welfare Society as the single nodal agency for implementing the new health infrastructure scheme in the State. As part of the scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres will be set up at 17,788 sub-health centres in the rural areas in seven high focus states, including Odisha and three northeastern states.

As many as 11,044 health and wellness centres along with 3,383 block public health units will be established in urban areas in 11 high focus states/UTs. Integrated district public health laboratories will be set up in all districts apart from critical care hospital blocks in government medical colleges or district headquarters hospitals which cater to a population of more than five lakh.

“The Centrally-sponsored scheme (CSS) will fill the critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both the urban and rural areas,” said a senior health official.

Despite constant persuasion by the Centre, the Odisha government has refused to implement AB-PMJAY on the pretext that the Union Ministry of Health did not fulfil the State’s demands. The State has been demanding the inclusion of 70 lakh families in the scheme and not to make Aadhaar card mandatory for patients seeking treatment at government hospitals.   

Instead of AB-PMJAY, the State has implemented its flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) health assurance scheme covering 3.5 crore people from 93 lakh families. Men and women have been provided an annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively under the State scheme.

