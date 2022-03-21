OSL transports 400 MT cargo through riverine navigation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), transported heavy lift cargo through riverine navigation from Paradip Port.

Tata Steel had imported four heavy lifts from China through Paradip Port with the assistance of freight forwarder deugro/Golden Coast.

As it was not feasible to transport the packages from Paradip Port to Jajpur district’s Kalinga Nagar by road, the assignment was awarded to OSL.

The stevedoring company was selected for the task as it has the expertise to handle heavy lifts and transport cargo through riverine navigation. About 400 metric tonne cargo was unloaded at Paradip Port from Yangze Venus vessel. The cargo was then loaded on Sanvi vessel.

Sanvi was towed to Luna Jetty, about 45 km from Paradip Port, packages were offloaded by roll-off method and transported to the destination.

OSL, under the leadership of its managing director (MD) Mahimananda Mishra, which is involved in stevedoring business in Odisha for over 46 years, is now venturing into riverine navigation to give one-stop solution to all types of cargo, including the last-mile delivery, which had been a logistical challenge until now.