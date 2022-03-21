STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post-poll murder: BJD leader killed

In the yet another post-poll murder in Ganjam, a 29-year-old BJD leader was brutally killed by his rivals in Polasara block on Friday night.

Published: 21st March 2022 08:30 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In yet another post-poll murder in Ganjam, a 29-year-old BJD leader was brutally killed by his rivals in Polasara block on Friday night.

He was identified as Amit Kumar Acharya of Muktamaladeipur village. The political killing comes a week after a newly-elected ward member, identified as Bulu Swain, was chased down the street by a group of armed miscreants and brutally hacked to death at Kendupadar village in Aska block on March 12.

Sources said Acharya was returning to his village on his motorcycle in the night when a group of miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons. On Saturday morning, locals found Acharya’s motorcycle at the roadside and his body lying in a nearby field. While the BJD leader’s throat was slit, his body had deep stab wounds on the back and chest.

On being informed, police reached the spot with a forensic team and sniffer dog. Though the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, villagers alleged that it was a fallout of a fight between two groups of the ruling BJD.

Following the murder, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu met the bereaved family members and assured them that Acharya’s killers would be nabbed soon. However, till Sunday evening, police were still in dark about those involved in the political murder.

Meanwhile, a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bhanjanagar SS Mishra on Sunday said seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Swain. Three sharp weapons, as many cricket bats and bamboo sticks used during the clash in which Swain was murdered, were seized. 

“Some more persons involved in the clash have been identified and they would be arrested soon. One platoon of the police force has been deployed in Kendupadar village and patrolling in the area intensified,” the SDPO added.

