Rural road construction in Odisha picks up pace

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lagging behind the target till the end of 2021, the State government has stepped on the accelerator for the construction of rural roads under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The State which had constructed around 1,020 km roads as of December 31 last year providing all-weather connectivity to 163 habitations has completed construction of more than 1,400 km in the last two and half months.

The Ministry of Rural Development has given Odisha a target to construct 2,700 km to provide connectivity to 326 habitations in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2022. A higher target was given to the State despite its reluctance in view of the prevailing Covid pandemic situation and shortage of construction materials.

With the completion of 2,424 km roads as of date providing road connectivity to 191 habitations, it looks almost certain the State may exceed the target like past years, sources in the Rural Development department said.

Recognised as the best-performing State in rural road construction, Odisha had created a record during 2018-19 by receiving three national awards for successful implementation of PMGSY. It got first prize in achieving the highest length of road construction and highest length using green technology. The State was also the recipient of the third prize in better asset management.

There has been significant progress in road construction in the tribal-dominated districts with Koraput topping the list by completing over 278 km followed by Sundargarh (249 km), Rayagada (202 km), Malkangir (188 km), Kandhamal (174 km), and Keonjhar (116 km).

As per the latest progress report, the State government has completed the construction of 64,588 km out of the 69,373 km roads sanctioned. The achievement is 93 per cent. As many as 16,318 habitations out of 16,382 have been connected with 99 per cent achievement of the target.

The State has so far utilised Rs 28,422 crore out of Rs 31,937 crore sanctioned for the projects. The Centre has sanctioned 485 km under the Road Connectivity Project of Left Wing Extremism affected Areas (RCPLWEA). Odisha has completed 308 km and utilised Rs 294 crore out of the project cost of Rs 441 crore.