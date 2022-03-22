Release of Central grant for Odisha's court infra subject to UC submission: Rijiju

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has informed the Rajya Sabha that further release of funds to Odisha under the Centrally sponsored scheme for development of infrastructure facilities in district and subordinate courts will be subject to submission of utilisation certificates. Responding to a query from Muzibulla (Muna) Khan of the BJD, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said an amount of Rs 148.43 crore has been released to the State under the scheme till date.

“In the current financial year, an allocation of Rs 27.93 crore has been made for Odisha and the release will be subject to submission of utilisation certificate(s) for the unspent balance of Central and State share lying with the State government, compliance of revised Public Financial Management System guidelines and complete action plan for the projects to be taken up,” the Minister said.

As per information made available by the State government on the Nyaya Vikas web portal, 53 court halls and 56 residential units are under construction at present.