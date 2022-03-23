Four of family killed over obscene remarks in Odisha's Ganjam district, three detained

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a gruesome incident, four persons of a family, including three brothers and their cousin were killed by a group of villagers over a trivial issue at Pitala Chhack under Hinjilicut police limits in Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased are Sambhu Swain, Panda Swain, Raja Swain and their minor cousin Chandan Swain of Narendrapur village. Sambhu owned a fast food centre at Pitala chowk and his two siblings and cousin were assisting him.

Police sources said, the incident took place after Sambhu passed some lewd remarks on Sadhu Swain, who had come to the stall to have fast food on Tuesday night. Accompanied by his associates, Sadhu attacked Sambhu, his brothers and cousin injuring them critically.

Though they were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) at Berhampur, doctors declared them brought dead. One person from the other group was also injured. He is undergoing treatment.

All it started after a couple, who was returning home in a bike, slipped at the Chhack and fell down, Sadhu ran to the spot and helped the couple get up. Since the couple met with a minor accident, Sambhu allegedly passed some obscene comments on Sadhu.

"Irked with this, Sadhu questioned his intention and it led to a heated argument between them. Humiliated Sadhu left the spot and returned with six associates. When an exchange of words was on someone hit Sadhu on his head. Seeing him bleeding profusely, his friends attacked the four brothers with iron rods," said a police official quoting an eyewitness.

While three of the four brothers died on the spot, Chandan succumbed to his injuries on the way to MKCGMCH. Some others of the Sadhu group who sustained injuries fled the spot fearing arrest.

Receiving information Hinjilicut police station IIC Abhimanyu Das reached at the spot. Police suspected Sambhu and Sadhu had the previous animosity and the latter was provoked by the lewd comments of the former.

Police have detained three persons for questioning in this connection. As the news about the quadruple murder spread, locals congregated in large numbers and blocked NH 59 demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons.

A scientific team and forensic experts have visited the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene. A team has been formed to arrest the murders.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy visited the spot. He said the investigation is on from all angles to ascertain the reason behind the clash. "Three persons have been detained and efforts are on to locate others. All the accused persons involved in the incident will be nabbed soon," he added.

