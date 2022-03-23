IIM Sambalpur inks pact with CARD to boost skills of tribal youths

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Adivasi Research and Development (CARD) to boost entrepreneurial skills among tribal youths.

CARD is an autonomous research institution for multi-modal initiatives and projects on teaching, research, skilling, training and global outreach. IIM-S director Mahadeo Jaiswal said Odisha boasts of impressive tribal handicraft. Tribal artisans and craftsmen could earn handsomely with the skill they possess. But due to lack of entrepreneurial skills and a good market for the products, they are not being rewarded properly for their skills.

“With the signing of the MoU, IIM-S will now work to link tribal youths with the global market. This will help tribal handicrafts reach the best market and youths get good money for their products,” he said. The IIM-S will work to provide a better market for agri-products of tribals.

IIM-S will also work to groom the next generation tribal kids for quality education. Jaiswal said from the next academic session, tribal-dominated areas will be identified. Faculties and students of IIM-S will visit these areas to scout for students and help them pursue higher education in reputed institutes.