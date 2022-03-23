STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Noon meals in Odisha schools from next month

With Covid-19 cases on decline, schools for Classes I to VII had reopened on February 28.

Published: 23rd March 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

midday meal

(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the pandemic gap of two years, the School and Mass Education department has decided to start serving mid-day meals (MDM) in schools again from next month. With Covid-19 cases on decline, schools for Classes I to VII had reopened on February 28.

The department released an SOP for cooking and serving of the noon meals besides administration of iron folic acid tablets on a weekly basis to students of Class I to VIII on Monday. It has asked the school management authorities and central kitchen agencies to prepare their facilities to cook noon meals before April along with carrying out an edibility test of MDM grocery that have remained unutilised due to closure of schools in the last two years. 

If found not worthy of consumption, the stocks should be verified by the headmaster and then buried. Schools had stopped serving MDM to students on March 13, 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The cook-cum-helpers engaged in MDM preparation have to follow Covid guidelines.The SOP also stated that distribution of cooked meals to school children needs to be done in a staggered manner (from students of smaller classes to those of higher grades) over a couple of hours to adhere to the social distancing norms. 

The department has also decided to broaden the scope of school management committees and parents teachers associations by asking them to supervise the cooking and serving of MDM for ensuring adherence to Covid protocols amongst teachers, cooks or women SHGs engaged in cooking and school children.

Similar guidelines have also been issued for central kitchen agencies or NGOs that are engaged in the MDM process. Currently, Akshaya Patra Foundation, Maana Trust, Damodar Jew Sevayatan, Mahila Sahayika Sangha, People’s Forum and Bagdanga Paschim Gheri Bishalaxmi Club are engaged in cooking and delivering MDM at schools.

The weekly Iron Folic Acid (IFA) Supplementations (WIFS) programme in schools will also be resumed next month. The SOP mentioned that children should be given IFA tablets every Monday in their respective classrooms after having noon meals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
midday meal noon meal Odisha
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp