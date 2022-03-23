Odisha panchayat samiti member candidate dies days after hubby’s suicide

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A candidate who had attempted suicide by consuming poison after her defeat in the recently-concluded panchayat polls, succumbed on Tuesday.

Sumati Parida (45) of Bada Agapur village under Padmapur panchayat in Bhadrak’s Basudevpur block, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital of Cuttack. She had contested for the panchayat samiti member post of Padmapur as an Independent candidate but lost the election.

Sumati consumed poison on March 13, the same day her husband Ramakanta hanged himself to death unable to bear the humiliation after his wife’s poll defeat. Sumati was defeated by her rival BJD candidate by a huge margin of votes.

Sources said on March 13, the BJD had organised a rally in Padmapur in the evening to celebrate the victory of party candidates for the posts of zilla parishad member of zone-18, sarpanch and samiti member. Local BJD MLA Bishnubrata Routray along with other senior party leaders also took part in the rally.

When the victory procession passed Sumati’s house, some BJD workers allegedly harassed and ridiculed her family members including Ramakanta. Unable to bear the humiliation, Ramakanta went to his room, locked it from inside and hanged himself from the fan. Though he was rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH), the doctor declared him dead.

Distressed by the turn of events, Sumati consumed poison in the night. She was taken to the DHH and next day, shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

Basudevpur IIC Amit Kumar Bhuyan said an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection. Other relevant sections of IPC will be added in the case after the couple’s postmortem reports arrive. However, no complaint has been received from the deceased’s family, the IIC added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)