STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha panchayat samiti member candidate dies days after hubby’s suicide

Couple takes the extreme step unable to bear poll defeat humiliation

Published: 23rd March 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A candidate who had attempted suicide by consuming poison after her defeat in the recently-concluded panchayat polls, succumbed on Tuesday.

Sumati Parida (45) of Bada Agapur village under Padmapur panchayat in Bhadrak’s Basudevpur block, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital of Cuttack. She had contested for the panchayat samiti member post of Padmapur as an Independent candidate but lost the election.

Sumati consumed poison on March 13, the same day her husband Ramakanta hanged himself to death unable to bear the humiliation after his wife’s poll defeat. Sumati was defeated by her rival BJD candidate by a huge margin of votes. 

Sources said on March 13, the BJD had organised a rally in Padmapur in the evening to celebrate the victory of party candidates for the posts of zilla parishad member of zone-18, sarpanch and samiti member. Local BJD MLA Bishnubrata Routray along with other senior party leaders also took part in the rally. 

When the victory procession passed Sumati’s house, some BJD workers allegedly harassed and ridiculed her family members including Ramakanta. Unable to bear the humiliation, Ramakanta went to his room, locked it from inside and hanged himself from the fan. Though he was rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH), the doctor declared him dead. 

Distressed by the turn of events, Sumati consumed poison in the night. She was taken to the DHH and next day, shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated. 

Basudevpur IIC Amit Kumar Bhuyan said an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection. Other relevant sections of IPC will be added in the case after the couple’s postmortem reports arrive. However, no complaint has been received from the deceased’s family, the IIC added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchayat Samiti candidate suicide Panchayat polls Sumati Parida
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp